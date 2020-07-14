All apartments in Norfolk
The Law Building Apartments

145 Granby St · (760) 279-4094
Location

145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0403 · Avail. Oct 16

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 332 sqft

Unit 0509 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 382 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0615 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,158

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

Unit 0408 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit PH13 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Law Building Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
online portal
pool table
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Where a Modern Lifestyle Meets the Grandeur of the Past. The Law Building, once filled with lawyer and banker offices, has been transformed into a designer paradise. This gorgeous building has been carefully restored to showcase its grand features while adding in pops of modern design and contemporary comforts. Laws convenient Downtown Norfolk location, remarkable amenities, and bountiful floor plans give this magnificent living venue three times the benefits. Unique open floor plans feature beautiful quartz counter tops, Energy Star stainless steel appliances and a sleek glass top range to bring modern flair into your everyday. When you're ready for a workout, our 24-7 fitness center has you covered with Precor cardio machines, free weights, and weight training equipment. When you're ready to catch up with friends, our lobby features elegant conversation areas and a stunning resident clubroom with catering kitchen. When you and your pet need to relax, you can drop off Spot at the pet spa while you grab a cup of coffee at the Starbucks downstairs or take a stroll around Downtown. Whether you're gearing up for the day or winding down, we thought of the details in our building and amenity designs to help you live your best life. There's no law against loving where you live, and we are confident that The Law Building will enhance your downtown living experience.

*Income restrictions may apply to select apartments

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to half month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee, $100 hold fee (applied to admin fee once apartment is accepted)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Limit 3 pets (2 dog max); no weight limit; breed restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Garage parking; please contact the leasing office for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Law Building Apartments have any available units?
The Law Building Apartments has 6 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does The Law Building Apartments have?
Some of The Law Building Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Law Building Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Law Building Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Law Building Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Law Building Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Law Building Apartments offer parking?
No, The Law Building Apartments does not offer parking.
Does The Law Building Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Law Building Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Law Building Apartments have a pool?
No, The Law Building Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Law Building Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Law Building Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Law Building Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Law Building Apartments has units with dishwashers.
