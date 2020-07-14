The Law Building Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities car charging clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite internet access lobby pet friendly 24hr maintenance key fob access online portal pool table

Where a Modern Lifestyle Meets the Grandeur of the Past. The Law Building, once filled with lawyer and banker offices, has been transformed into a designer paradise. This gorgeous building has been carefully restored to showcase its grand features while adding in pops of modern design and contemporary comforts. Laws convenient Downtown Norfolk location, remarkable amenities, and bountiful floor plans give this magnificent living venue three times the benefits. Unique open floor plans feature beautiful quartz counter tops, Energy Star stainless steel appliances and a sleek glass top range to bring modern flair into your everyday. When you're ready for a workout, our 24-7 fitness center has you covered with Precor cardio machines, free weights, and weight training equipment. When you're ready to catch up with friends, our lobby features elegant conversation areas and a stunning resident clubroom with catering kitchen. When you and your pet need to relax, you can drop off Spot at the pet spa while you grab a cup of coffee at the Starbucks downstairs or take a stroll around Downtown. Whether you're gearing up for the day or winding down, we thought of the details in our building and amenity designs to help you live your best life. There's no law against loving where you live, and we are confident that The Law Building will enhance your downtown living experience.



