Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access online portal

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



ELEGANT LIVING WITH CITY VIBES. Find a new meaning to chic when you step into The Fairfax, a once European-style boutique hotel turned into a fancy downtown residence with modern flair. Chevron tile backsplash and quartz countertops accent stainless steel appliances and fabulous pendant lighting within. The Fairfax is far from without and boasts a competitive Downtown Norfolk location to give you the full swanky city living experience. Residents have access to undeniably beautiful amenities that amp up the glitz and glimmer of upscale living including a 24-hour fitness center, rooftop courtyard and lounge, and an exclusive resident clubroom dressed to the nines. When you're ready to venture out of your spectacularly appointed apartment home, all that Downtown Norfolk has to offer is just steps away. From restaurants to nightlife, museums to shopping, and transportation to relaxation, The Fairfax is aptly situated to conveniently offer the best of Downtown Norfolk city life. Find your new home today at The Fairfax. We've been waiting for you!



**Our leasing office is located at The Law Building Apartments at 145 Granby Street.**