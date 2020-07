The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage business center pool table internet access media room online portal

The Alexander at Ghent’s spacious open concept style floor plans feature everyday conveniences and modern touches like ten-foot ceilings with crown molding, large kitchen islands, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. We offer pet-friendly studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments.Coupled with our close proximity to local retail, restaurants, and bars, our WalkScore of 76 makes the Alexander at Ghent’s location the ideal place to enjoy everything Norfolk has to offer. In the heart of the Ghent neighborhood, our community was designed with our resident’s comfort and convenience in mind. At The Alexander at Ghent Apartments, it’s easy to find what you are looking for and it is our commitment to you, our future resident, that you will love living here.