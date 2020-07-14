Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym on-site laundry conference room online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia!







Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including three children's playgrounds, a basketball court, on-site laundry facilities, off-street parking, and so much more!







If you want to get out and about, you’ll find great dining, shopping, and entertainment options very close by, such as Ruby Tuesday, Norfolk Botanical Garden, and Marshalls. Oakmont North Apartments is also located near several of the area’s top schools and employers, including Larrymore Elementary, Norview Middle School, Norview High School, Norfolk Naval Base, and Walmart. With excellent access to major roads such as I-64, East Little Creek Road, and Chesapeake Boulevard, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient!







At Oakmont North Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit Oakmont North Apartments today!