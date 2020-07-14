All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Oakmont North Apartments

7241 Oakmont Drive · (202) 919-7582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA 23513
Rosemont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1123-G · Avail. Sep 9

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 7246C2 · Avail. Aug 27

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1324A4 · Avail. Aug 27

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakmont North Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
conference room
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia!



Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including three children's playgrounds, a basketball court, on-site laundry facilities, off-street parking, and so much more!



If you want to get out and about, you’ll find great dining, shopping, and entertainment options very close by, such as Ruby Tuesday, Norfolk Botanical Garden, and Marshalls. Oakmont North Apartments is also located near several of the area’s top schools and employers, including Larrymore Elementary, Norview Middle School, Norview High School, Norfolk Naval Base, and Walmart. With excellent access to major roads such as I-64, East Little Creek Road, and Chesapeake Boulevard, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient!



At Oakmont North Apartments, cats and dogs are not only welcome, they are considered family. Call or visit Oakmont North Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per person
Deposit: $99 with approved credit, $500 conditionaly approved; One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oakmont North Apartments have any available units?
Oakmont North Apartments has 5 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakmont North Apartments have?
Some of Oakmont North Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakmont North Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oakmont North Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakmont North Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakmont North Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oakmont North Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oakmont North Apartments offers parking.
Does Oakmont North Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakmont North Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakmont North Apartments have a pool?
No, Oakmont North Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Oakmont North Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Oakmont North Apartments has accessible units.
Does Oakmont North Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakmont North Apartments has units with dishwashers.

