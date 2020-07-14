Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Welcome home to Merrimack Landing Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia, just outside of Norfolk Naval Station!







Find your new home at Merrimack Landing Apartments. We offer newly-renovated one, two, three, and four bedroom duplexes or townhomes, along with amenities including three playgrounds, off-street parking, an on-site laundry facility, and an on-site recreation center with basketball courts and a game room.







If you want to get out and about, you’ll find fantastic dining and shopping options close by, including MacArthur Center. Merrimack Landing Apartments is located just one mile from the beach, within minutes of downtown Norfolk, and near the Norfolk Naval Base! With excellent access to major roads such as I-64, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient! We are a pet-friendly community. Come home to Merrimack Landing Apartments today!