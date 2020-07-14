All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses

8807 Monitor Way · (757) 378-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8807 Monitor Way, Norfolk, VA 23503
Merrimac Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to Merrimack Landing Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia, just outside of Norfolk Naval Station!



Find your new home at Merrimack Landing Apartments. We offer newly-renovated one, two, three, and four bedroom duplexes or townhomes, along with amenities including three playgrounds, off-street parking, an on-site laundry facility, and an on-site recreation center with basketball courts and a game room.



If you want to get out and about, you’ll find fantastic dining and shopping options close by, including MacArthur Center. Merrimack Landing Apartments is located just one mile from the beach, within minutes of downtown Norfolk, and near the Norfolk Naval Base! With excellent access to major roads such as I-64, you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes. Apartment living has never been so convenient! We are a pet-friendly community. Come home to Merrimack Landing Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one pet or $40 for two pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $25 for one pet or $40 for two pets
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses have any available units?
Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses have?
Some of Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses currently offering any rent specials?
Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses pet-friendly?
Yes, Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses is pet friendly.
Does Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses offer parking?
Yes, Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses offers parking.
Does Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses have units with washers and dryers?
No, Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses have a pool?
No, Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses does not have a pool.
Does Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses have accessible units?
No, Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses does not have accessible units.
Does Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses have units with dishwashers?
No, Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
Andover
2501 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave
Norfolk, VA 23508
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave
Norfolk, VA 23504
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St
Norfolk, VA 23517
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity