Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit key fob access online portal package receiving

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



When you move into Marina Villa Apartments your first task is to grab a drink and relax. Seriously! Let us make your lifestyle here a day at the beach. Retreat in our swimming pool and sundeck or take a short ride to the beach. Kayaking, surfing, sailing, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, canoeing, parasailing, biking, jogging... there's just no limit to the outdoor entertainment here within your reach. Now come ashore and enjoy even more! Marina Villa Apartments features a clubhouse, game room, business center and a 24/7 fitness center with cardio, weight circuit equipment and free weights as well. We want you to enjoy coming home too! That's why we have designed apartments that feel like resort-style living. These bright, stylish new homes showcase fresh modern layouts with modern finishes, walk-in closets, stunning water views on your patio or balcony, state-of-the-art appliances, and a washer and dryer in every home.