Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Marina Villa Apartments

8150 Shore Drive · (757) 214-6131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,819

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marina Villa Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

When you move into Marina Villa Apartments your first task is to grab a drink and relax. Seriously! Let us make your lifestyle here a day at the beach. Retreat in our swimming pool and sundeck or take a short ride to the beach. Kayaking, surfing, sailing, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, canoeing, parasailing, biking, jogging... there's just no limit to the outdoor entertainment here within your reach. Now come ashore and enjoy even more! Marina Villa Apartments features a clubhouse, game room, business center and a 24/7 fitness center with cardio, weight circuit equipment and free weights as well. We want you to enjoy coming home too! That's why we have designed apartments that feel like resort-style living. These bright, stylish new homes showcase fresh modern layouts with modern finishes, walk-in closets, stunning water views on your patio or balcony, state-of-the-art appliances, and a washer and dryer in every home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 application fee
Deposit: $250 up to half month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 administrative fee
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 65 lbs. weight limit per pet; breed restrictions apply. Non-refundable pet fee is $300 for the 1st pet and $100 for the 2nd pet. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Marina Villa Apartments have any available units?
Marina Villa Apartments has 54 units available starting at $1,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Marina Villa Apartments have?
Some of Marina Villa Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina Villa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Marina Villa Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marina Villa Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Marina Villa Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Marina Villa Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Marina Villa Apartments offers parking.
Does Marina Villa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marina Villa Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina Villa Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Marina Villa Apartments has a pool.
Does Marina Villa Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Marina Villa Apartments has accessible units.
Does Marina Villa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marina Villa Apartments has units with dishwashers.

