Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard guest parking online portal package receiving playground

Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia!







Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments. You will love relaxing and entertaining in your new apartment! You can also spend your days enjoying our beautiful courtyard area which features a playground for kids. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility, off-street parking, and emergency maintenance services.







Dundale Square Apartments is located just off of I-64 and Chesapeake Boulevard, so your commute in the area is quick and easy! If you want to get out and about, you’ll find fantastic dining and shopping options very close by! Downtown Norfolk, Norfolk Naval Base, MacArthur Center Mall, and Norview Recreation Center are all just minutes away.







We are a pet-friendly community. Come home to Dundale Square Apartments today!