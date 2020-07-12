All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes

6600 Chesapeake Blvd · (757) 280-1239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23513
Sewells Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia!



Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments. You will love relaxing and entertaining in your new apartment! You can also spend your days enjoying our beautiful courtyard area which features a playground for kids. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility, off-street parking, and emergency maintenance services.



Dundale Square Apartments is located just off of I-64 and Chesapeake Boulevard, so your commute in the area is quick and easy! If you want to get out and about, you’ll find fantastic dining and shopping options very close by! Downtown Norfolk, Norfolk Naval Base, MacArthur Center Mall, and Norview Recreation Center are all just minutes away.



We are a pet-friendly community. Come home to Dundale Square Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 app fee per adult
Deposit: $200-$400 varies by credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 100 lbs limit on first floor; 35 lbs on second floor; Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
No, Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.

