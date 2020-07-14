Colony Point Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments online portal playground pool table

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Touted as one of the most desirable places to live in Norfolk, we are located minutes from Norfolk Naval Air Station, Atlantic Fleet Headquarters and Downtown Norfolk. A wealth of art and culture surround our historic district with such attractions as Chrysler Hall, Waterside, Harbor Park and Harrison Opera House. Feel proud to come home to meticulously landscaped courtyards and an attentive and caring management team. Every detail has been thought of when it comes to leisure and convenience. Offering six laundry centers, twenty-four hour maintenance and on-site management; feel comfort in knowing that your needs will be easily met! Enjoy swimming, community activities or barbecuing with friends and family.