Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Colony Point Apartments

901 W. Little Creek Rd. · (617) 744-4706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23505
Wards Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 82201 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 68203 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 34104 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 80102 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colony Point Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
online portal
playground
pool table
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Touted as one of the most desirable places to live in Norfolk, we are located minutes from Norfolk Naval Air Station, Atlantic Fleet Headquarters and Downtown Norfolk. A wealth of art and culture surround our historic district with such attractions as Chrysler Hall, Waterside, Harbor Park and Harrison Opera House. Feel proud to come home to meticulously landscaped courtyards and an attentive and caring management team. Every detail has been thought of when it comes to leisure and convenience. Offering six laundry centers, twenty-four hour maintenance and on-site management; feel comfort in knowing that your needs will be easily met! Enjoy swimming, community activities or barbecuing with friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $32
Deposit: $99-$500
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colony Point Apartments have any available units?
Colony Point Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Colony Point Apartments have?
Some of Colony Point Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colony Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Colony Point Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colony Point Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Colony Point Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Colony Point Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Colony Point Apartments offers parking.
Does Colony Point Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colony Point Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colony Point Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Colony Point Apartments has a pool.
Does Colony Point Apartments have accessible units?
No, Colony Point Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Colony Point Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colony Point Apartments has units with dishwashers.
