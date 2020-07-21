All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:46 PM

Aura Downtown

450 Boush St · (313) 466-5369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 437 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,351

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aura Downtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Luxury and comfort is all part of the experience when you live at Aura Downtown. Like our name says, our community boasts a convenient downtown location, but our community offers much more! Living with us, you can enjoy a spacious and stylish apartment to come home to, an elegant community, and exceptional community amenities like our billiard room, salt-water pool, and fitness center. Come in for a tour of your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 month's rent
Additional: Water, Electric, Sewer, Trash: bundled and based on usage
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aura Downtown have any available units?
Aura Downtown has 6 units available starting at $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Aura Downtown have?
Some of Aura Downtown's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aura Downtown currently offering any rent specials?
Aura Downtown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aura Downtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Aura Downtown is pet friendly.
Does Aura Downtown offer parking?
Yes, Aura Downtown offers parking.
Does Aura Downtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aura Downtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aura Downtown have a pool?
Yes, Aura Downtown has a pool.
Does Aura Downtown have accessible units?
Yes, Aura Downtown has accessible units.
Does Aura Downtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aura Downtown has units with dishwashers.
