Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool internet access tennis court gym on-site laundry business center guest parking playground

At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space. Our ideal location near the Naval Station and other affiliated employers means you’ll spend less time on your commute and more time enjoying your new home at Arlay Point. Call or come by for a tour today.