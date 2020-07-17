976 Winward Road

Amenities

This delightful property is conveniently located in the Sewells Gardens area of Norfolk! With over 2100sqft of living space this single family home has plenty to offer, including but not limited to: Open Concept Living Space! Attached 2-car Garage! Quartz Kitchen Countertops! Stainless Steel Appliances! Smart Refrigerator! Smart Home Thermostat! En-suite Master Bathroom with Shower and Tub! Washer and Dryer Included! Fully-Fenced Backyard! Pet Friendly with 1-time Fee! Good credit required! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers, Good credit required!