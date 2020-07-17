All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 29 2020 at 5:35 PM

976 Winward Road

976 Winward Road · (540) 625-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

976 Winward Road, Norfolk, VA 23513
Sewells Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This delightful property is conveniently located in the Sewells Gardens area of Norfolk! With over 2100sqft of living space this single family home has plenty to offer, including but not limited to: Open Concept Living Space! Attached 2-car Garage! Quartz Kitchen Countertops! Stainless Steel Appliances! Smart Refrigerator! Smart Home Thermostat! En-suite Master Bathroom with Shower and Tub! Washer and Dryer Included! Fully-Fenced Backyard! Pet Friendly with 1-time Fee! Good credit required! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, sorry no vouchers, Good credit required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Winward Road have any available units?
976 Winward Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 Winward Road have?
Some of 976 Winward Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Winward Road currently offering any rent specials?
976 Winward Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Winward Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 Winward Road is pet friendly.
Does 976 Winward Road offer parking?
Yes, 976 Winward Road offers parking.
Does 976 Winward Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 976 Winward Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Winward Road have a pool?
Yes, 976 Winward Road has a pool.
Does 976 Winward Road have accessible units?
No, 976 Winward Road does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Winward Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 Winward Road does not have units with dishwashers.
