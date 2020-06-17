All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 821 Brandon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
821 Brandon Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:21 PM

821 Brandon Avenue

821 Brandon Avenue · (757) 233-9595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Ghent
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

821 Brandon Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517
Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
HUGE, over 2000 Square Foot and FABULOUS 3 BR + 2 Bath Condo 1/2 block from Colley Ave. in the heart of Ghent! Recently renovated to combine old charm and modern amenities in a safe building. High ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen w/Corian counter tops, newer cabinets, appliances and gas range. Large separate living and dining rooms. Building has it's own green space with deck, grills, furniture and swing set. Newer central heat and A/C. Washer + dryer and water + sewer included. Tenants pay $20 / person / month as utility contribution. Close to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, NATO and Naval Base.
Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)

Virtual Tour available at: https://mls.ricohtours.com/c788efaa-2fe4-4b28-a2b4-3fdb2b1b2fbb

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Brandon Avenue have any available units?
821 Brandon Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Brandon Avenue have?
Some of 821 Brandon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Brandon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
821 Brandon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Brandon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 821 Brandon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 821 Brandon Avenue offer parking?
No, 821 Brandon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 821 Brandon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Brandon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Brandon Avenue have a pool?
No, 821 Brandon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 821 Brandon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 821 Brandon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Brandon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Brandon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 821 Brandon Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd.
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way
Norfolk, VA 23513
Mission College
1300 Lead St
Norfolk, VA 23504
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity