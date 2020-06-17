821 Brandon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

HUGE, over 2000 Square Foot and FABULOUS 3 BR + 2 Bath Condo 1/2 block from Colley Ave. in the heart of Ghent! Recently renovated to combine old charm and modern amenities in a safe building. High ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen w/Corian counter tops, newer cabinets, appliances and gas range. Large separate living and dining rooms. Building has it's own green space with deck, grills, furniture and swing set. Newer central heat and A/C. Washer + dryer and water + sewer included. Tenants pay $20 / person / month as utility contribution. Close to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, NATO and Naval Base.

Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)



Virtual Tour available at: https://mls.ricohtours.com/c788efaa-2fe4-4b28-a2b4-3fdb2b1b2fbb