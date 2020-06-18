815 46th St

Amenities
Style:
Duplex (up/down)
813: (down) 3 bed, 2 full bath
815: (up) 3 bed, 2 full bath
Lease Dates:
813: 5/22/20- 5/16/21 - AVAILABLE
815: 5/22/20- 5/16/21 - LEASED!
Features:
Roomy 3 bedroom duplex with off street parking
Includes large open kitchen with a dishwasher and breakfast bar
Spacious living room & bedrooms
Near ODU Village, Cogans, University Pizza and Starving Artist Cafe
Front and Back Decks!
813: Wood Plank Flooring
815: Carpeted flooring
Utilities Not Included:
Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water- avg $35-$45/person, varies with use
No Pets Allowed
