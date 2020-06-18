All apartments in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA
815 46th St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

815 46th St

815 West 46th Street · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 West 46th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 813/815 46th · Avail. now

$1,347

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ODUrent offers another great property!

SPRING SPECIAL PRICE REDUCTION! $449/person!

Style:
Duplex (up/down)
813: (down) 3 bed, 2 full bath
815: (up) 3 bed, 2 full bath

Lease Dates:
813: 5/22/20- 5/16/21 - AVAILABLE
815: 5/22/20- 5/16/21 - LEASED!

Features:
Roomy 3 bedroom duplex with off street parking
Includes large open kitchen with a dishwasher and breakfast bar
Spacious living room & bedrooms
Near ODU Village, Cogans, University Pizza and Starving Artist Cafe
Front and Back Decks!
813: Wood Plank Flooring
815: Carpeted flooring

Utilities Not Included:
Power- avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water- avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2122869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 46th St have any available units?
815 46th St has a unit available for $1,347 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 46th St have?
Some of 815 46th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
815 46th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 46th St pet-friendly?
No, 815 46th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 815 46th St offer parking?
Yes, 815 46th St does offer parking.
Does 815 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 46th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 46th St have a pool?
No, 815 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 815 46th St have accessible units?
No, 815 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 815 46th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 46th St has units with dishwashers.
