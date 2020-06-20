All apartments in Norfolk
811 Colonial Ave
811 Colonial Ave

811 Colonial Avenue · (757) 500-8247
Location

811 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome in the heart of Ghent. 3 floors with almost 3000 sqft all hardwood flooring throughout except 1 bedroom. 1st floor has all the living areas Kitchen, living room, and dining room. Kitchen has tile floor, all stainless steel appliances. Living room has a gas fireplace with builtin bookcases, with a door to the huge brick patio. 2nd floor has Master bedroom with hardwood floors and several closets the en-suite has tile floor and large walk in shower. 2 more bedrooms and another bath. 3rd floor has a bedroom, half bath, cedar closet and tons of storage space.

To View this video copy URL into your browser:

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...â?¨- Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent (Exceptions - Military BAH, VA HUD VASH, HUD Housing Choice Voucher)â?¨- Have a maximum of 6occupantsâ?¨- Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adultsâ?¨- Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilitiesâ?¨- Not have any recent evictions
-No convictions for drug distribution, drug manufacturing, or destruction of property

MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Colonial Ave have any available units?
811 Colonial Ave has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Colonial Ave have?
Some of 811 Colonial Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Colonial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
811 Colonial Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Colonial Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Colonial Ave is pet friendly.
Does 811 Colonial Ave offer parking?
No, 811 Colonial Ave does not offer parking.
Does 811 Colonial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Colonial Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Colonial Ave have a pool?
No, 811 Colonial Ave does not have a pool.
Does 811 Colonial Ave have accessible units?
No, 811 Colonial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Colonial Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Colonial Ave has units with dishwashers.
