811 Colonial Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome in the heart of Ghent. 3 floors with almost 3000 sqft all hardwood flooring throughout except 1 bedroom. 1st floor has all the living areas Kitchen, living room, and dining room. Kitchen has tile floor, all stainless steel appliances. Living room has a gas fireplace with builtin bookcases, with a door to the huge brick patio. 2nd floor has Master bedroom with hardwood floors and several closets the en-suite has tile floor and large walk in shower. 2 more bedrooms and another bath. 3rd floor has a bedroom, half bath, cedar closet and tons of storage space.



QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL...â?¨- Have verifiable, reliable income of at least 3 times the rent (Exceptions - Military BAH, VA HUD VASH, HUD Housing Choice Voucher)â?¨- Have a maximum of 6occupantsâ?¨- Have a maximum of 2 unrelated adultsâ?¨- Not owe money to any previous landlords or utilitiesâ?¨- Not have any recent evictions

-No convictions for drug distribution, drug manufacturing, or destruction of property



MILITARY APPLICANTS - Include a copy of your PCS Orders that places you in the area and a recent LES.