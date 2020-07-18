805 Graydon Avenue

Amenities

Situated in the highly sought after Neighborhood of Ghent, this 2nd floor condo (one of 3 units total) is in the perfect location and low maintenance.

Private with large deck yet downtown. Near shops and restaurants and minutes away to EVMS Medical School, ODU, NOB, Macarthur Mall, CHKD and more. Condo was completely renovated in 2015 from the studs and looks like new. 2 hard to find off street car assigned parking spots. This condo features single floor living with hardwood and tile floors, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, formal dining room/family room with gas fireplace. Two Master suites at each end of the unit provide privacy for roommates or your guests. Washer/Dryer & refrigerator and ground maintenance are included. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.