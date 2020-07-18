All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 805 Graydon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
805 Graydon Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

805 Graydon Avenue

805 Graydon Avenue · (757) 583-4397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Ghent
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

805 Graydon Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Situated in the highly sought after Neighborhood of Ghent, this 2nd floor condo (one of 3 units total) is in the perfect location and low maintenance.
Private with large deck yet downtown. Near shops and restaurants and minutes away to EVMS Medical School, ODU, NOB, Macarthur Mall, CHKD and more. Condo was completely renovated in 2015 from the studs and looks like new. 2 hard to find off street car assigned parking spots. This condo features single floor living with hardwood and tile floors, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, formal dining room/family room with gas fireplace. Two Master suites at each end of the unit provide privacy for roommates or your guests. Washer/Dryer & refrigerator and ground maintenance are included. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Graydon Avenue have any available units?
805 Graydon Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Graydon Avenue have?
Some of 805 Graydon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Graydon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
805 Graydon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Graydon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Graydon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 805 Graydon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 805 Graydon Avenue offers parking.
Does 805 Graydon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Graydon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Graydon Avenue have a pool?
No, 805 Graydon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 805 Graydon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 805 Graydon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Graydon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Graydon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 805 Graydon Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive
Norfolk, VA 23513
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St
Norfolk, VA 23517
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
Larchmont EdgewaterGhent

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity