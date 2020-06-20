All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7922 Shore Dr. #317

7922 Shore Drive · (757) 623-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7922 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7922 Shore Dr. #317 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
7922 Shore Dr. #317 Available 08/01/20 7922 Shore Drive Unit#317 - Ocean View: Like new 2 bedroom 2 bath villa has a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops. Condo has 9 foot ceilings, driftwood vinyl floors, master suite with Juliet balcony and dual vanities. Condo includes all appliances, carport and storage unit.Outdoor rooftop deck is great from entertaining and ground level courtyard, grilling stations and community fire pit. Centrally located to Naval bases , interstates and beaches.

Available 8-1-20. Call Melissa Johnson with Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Managment at 757-222-6264 to schedule a viewing or have any questions regarding the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5409955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 Shore Dr. #317 have any available units?
7922 Shore Dr. #317 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7922 Shore Dr. #317 have?
Some of 7922 Shore Dr. #317's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7922 Shore Dr. #317 currently offering any rent specials?
7922 Shore Dr. #317 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 Shore Dr. #317 pet-friendly?
No, 7922 Shore Dr. #317 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 7922 Shore Dr. #317 offer parking?
Yes, 7922 Shore Dr. #317 does offer parking.
Does 7922 Shore Dr. #317 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 Shore Dr. #317 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 Shore Dr. #317 have a pool?
No, 7922 Shore Dr. #317 does not have a pool.
Does 7922 Shore Dr. #317 have accessible units?
No, 7922 Shore Dr. #317 does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 Shore Dr. #317 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7922 Shore Dr. #317 does not have units with dishwashers.
