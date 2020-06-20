Amenities

7922 Shore Dr. #317 Available 08/01/20 7922 Shore Drive Unit#317 - Ocean View: Like new 2 bedroom 2 bath villa has a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops. Condo has 9 foot ceilings, driftwood vinyl floors, master suite with Juliet balcony and dual vanities. Condo includes all appliances, carport and storage unit.Outdoor rooftop deck is great from entertaining and ground level courtyard, grilling stations and community fire pit. Centrally located to Naval bases , interstates and beaches.



Available 8-1-20. Call Melissa Johnson with Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Managment at 757-222-6264 to schedule a viewing or have any questions regarding the property.



No Pets Allowed



