7725 Cortlandt Place

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated Eat-In Kitchen

Fenced Back Yard

Storage Shed Included

Washer & Dryer Included

Convenient to Public Transportation

Large Living Room with Sunken Entry

Large Full Bathroom

Sunken Master Bedroom

Carpet and Ceramic Tile Throughout

Corner Lot with Driveway Parking

Custom Decks in Back Yard and Front Door

Available now. This 2 bedroom Bungalow style house has a nice deck and an updated eat-in kitchen. A large bathroom, huge living room with entry alcove that gives many possible uses for the space. A sizeable bedroom is across the hall from the very large bathroom. And a few steps down to the master bedroom and utility room. Washer and Dryer are included and the fully fenced back yard has a large deck and a storage shed.



With a driveway and a corner lot, there is ample place for parking. The new deck and fenced back yard are laid out beautifully for entertaining. Multi year lease possible.



The location is ideal. Convenient to Norfolk Naval Station, Staff College, and ODU. Wards Corner is right up the street and public transportation is also nearby.



NO SECTION 8.



Watch 360 Virtual Realtity Viedo Walkthrough https://youtu.be/l1zGJOGwV6Y (if watching from a phone, move your phone to change the camera angle, even see what's behind you. Or, use your touchscreen or mouse to move the view angle around.)