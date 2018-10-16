All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:29 AM

7725 Cortlandt Place

7725 Cortlandt Place · (757) 943-9059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7725 Cortlandt Place, Norfolk, VA 23505
North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated Eat-In Kitchen
Fenced Back Yard
Storage Shed Included
Washer & Dryer Included
Convenient to Public Transportation
Large Living Room with Sunken Entry
Large Full Bathroom
Sunken Master Bedroom
Carpet and Ceramic Tile Throughout
Corner Lot with Driveway Parking
Custom Decks in Back Yard and Front Door
Available now. This 2 bedroom Bungalow style house has a nice deck and an updated eat-in kitchen. A large bathroom, huge living room with entry alcove that gives many possible uses for the space. A sizeable bedroom is across the hall from the very large bathroom. And a few steps down to the master bedroom and utility room. Washer and Dryer are included and the fully fenced back yard has a large deck and a storage shed.

With a driveway and a corner lot, there is ample place for parking. The new deck and fenced back yard are laid out beautifully for entertaining. Multi year lease possible.

The location is ideal. Convenient to Norfolk Naval Station, Staff College, and ODU. Wards Corner is right up the street and public transportation is also nearby.

NO SECTION 8.

Watch 360 Virtual Realtity Viedo Walkthrough https://youtu.be/l1zGJOGwV6Y (if watching from a phone, move your phone to change the camera angle, even see what's behind you. Or, use your touchscreen or mouse to move the view angle around.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7725 Cortlandt Place have any available units?
7725 Cortlandt Place has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7725 Cortlandt Place have?
Some of 7725 Cortlandt Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7725 Cortlandt Place currently offering any rent specials?
7725 Cortlandt Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7725 Cortlandt Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7725 Cortlandt Place is pet friendly.
Does 7725 Cortlandt Place offer parking?
Yes, 7725 Cortlandt Place does offer parking.
Does 7725 Cortlandt Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7725 Cortlandt Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7725 Cortlandt Place have a pool?
No, 7725 Cortlandt Place does not have a pool.
Does 7725 Cortlandt Place have accessible units?
No, 7725 Cortlandt Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7725 Cortlandt Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7725 Cortlandt Place has units with dishwashers.
