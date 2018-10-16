7725 Cortlandt Place

Amenities
Updated Eat-In Kitchen
Fenced Back Yard
Storage Shed Included
Washer & Dryer Included
Convenient to Public Transportation
Large Living Room with Sunken Entry
Large Full Bathroom
Sunken Master Bedroom
Carpet and Ceramic Tile Throughout
Corner Lot with Driveway Parking
Custom Decks in Back Yard and Front Door
Available now. This 2 bedroom Bungalow style house has a nice deck and an updated eat-in kitchen. A large bathroom, huge living room with entry alcove that gives many possible uses for the space. A sizeable bedroom is across the hall from the very large bathroom. And a few steps down to the master bedroom and utility room. Washer and Dryer are included and the fully fenced back yard has a large deck and a storage shed.
With a driveway and a corner lot, there is ample place for parking. The new deck and fenced back yard are laid out beautifully for entertaining. Multi year lease possible.
The location is ideal. Convenient to Norfolk Naval Station, Staff College, and ODU. Wards Corner is right up the street and public transportation is also nearby.
NO SECTION 8.
Watch 360 Virtual Realtity Viedo Walkthrough https://youtu.be/l1zGJOGwV6Y (if watching from a phone, move your phone to change the camera angle, even see what's behind you. Or, use your touchscreen or mouse to move the view angle around.)