Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

7635 Vicksburg Court Available 09/05/20 4 Bedroom Home on the Water! Available 09-05-2020! Updated Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances! - Waterfront Ranch Home! You will love this sprawling brick ranch nestled on Lake Whitehurst! Peaceful, park-like setting on a quiet cul-de-sac. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances! Beautiful hardwood floors, 1-car attached garage with opener, and huge laundry room! Formal living room and dining room PLUS a family room that features a cozy wood-burning fireplace & access to your screened back porch! Master bedroom, master bathroom and guest bedroom have water views!!! Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. Available 09-05-2020!! Review the criteria below and call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757) 481-0441!!

CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable

Disclosures: Icemaker in refrigerator conveys as non-functional. Washer & dryer convey "as-is".

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center – 23 miles

Little Creek Amphibious Base – 1 mile

Norfolk Naval Base – 7 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center – 13 miles

Oceana Naval Air Station – 21 miles

SCHOOLS ZONES:

Little Creek Elementary, Azalea Gardens Middle, and Lake Taylor High School

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark and Team!



