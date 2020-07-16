All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

7635 Vicksburg Court

7635 Vicksburg Court · (757) 481-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7635 Vicksburg Court, Norfolk, VA 23518
South Camellia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7635 Vicksburg Court · Avail. Sep 5

$2,075

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7635 Vicksburg Court Available 09/05/20 4 Bedroom Home on the Water! Available 09-05-2020! Updated Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances! - Waterfront Ranch Home! You will love this sprawling brick ranch nestled on Lake Whitehurst! Peaceful, park-like setting on a quiet cul-de-sac. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances! Beautiful hardwood floors, 1-car attached garage with opener, and huge laundry room! Formal living room and dining room PLUS a family room that features a cozy wood-burning fireplace & access to your screened back porch! Master bedroom, master bathroom and guest bedroom have water views!!! Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. Available 09-05-2020!! Review the criteria below and call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757) 481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ: 
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable
.
Disclosures: Icemaker in refrigerator conveys as non-functional. Washer & dryer convey "as-is".
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES: 
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center – 23 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base – 1 mile
Norfolk Naval Base – 7 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center – 13 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station – 21 miles
.
SCHOOLS ZONES: 
Little Creek Elementary, Azalea Gardens Middle, and Lake Taylor High School
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark and Team!

(RLNE4142188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Vicksburg Court have any available units?
7635 Vicksburg Court has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7635 Vicksburg Court have?
Some of 7635 Vicksburg Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 Vicksburg Court currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Vicksburg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Vicksburg Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 Vicksburg Court is pet friendly.
Does 7635 Vicksburg Court offer parking?
Yes, 7635 Vicksburg Court offers parking.
Does 7635 Vicksburg Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7635 Vicksburg Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Vicksburg Court have a pool?
No, 7635 Vicksburg Court does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Vicksburg Court have accessible units?
No, 7635 Vicksburg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Vicksburg Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7635 Vicksburg Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7635 Vicksburg Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

