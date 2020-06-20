6535 Adair Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23502 Hollywood Homes-Maple Hall
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6535 Adair Avenue Available 08/01/20 Adorable 3BR/1BA House close to Town Center - - Remodeled Kitchen and Bath - Large Fenced in Backyard - Great Front Porch! - Charming Neighborhood - Washer/ Dryer Included - Short Drive to Military Bases!
Contact Leland Real Estate at (757) 422-0574 to set up a showing today!
(RLNE2374585)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6535 Adair Avenue have any available units?
6535 Adair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6535 Adair Avenue have?
Some of 6535 Adair Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 Adair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6535 Adair Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 Adair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6535 Adair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6535 Adair Avenue offer parking?
No, 6535 Adair Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6535 Adair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6535 Adair Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 Adair Avenue have a pool?
No, 6535 Adair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6535 Adair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6535 Adair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 Adair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6535 Adair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.