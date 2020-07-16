Rent Calculator
6409 Hudson Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM
6409 Hudson Avenue
6409 Hudson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6409 Hudson Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23502
Hollywood Homes-Maple Hall
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Hollywood subdivision near Newtown Rd and Virginia Beach Blvd., flooring throughout home has been updated with luxury vinyl plank!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6409 Hudson Avenue have any available units?
6409 Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Norfolk, VA
.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Norfolk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6409 Hudson Avenue have?
Some of 6409 Hudson Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 6409 Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6409 Hudson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6409 Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Norfolk
.
Does 6409 Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6409 Hudson Avenue offers parking.
Does 6409 Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 6409 Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6409 Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6409 Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6409 Hudson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
