Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

6409 Hudson Avenue

Location

6409 Hudson Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23502
Hollywood Homes-Maple Hall

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Hollywood subdivision near Newtown Rd and Virginia Beach Blvd., flooring throughout home has been updated with luxury vinyl plank!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

