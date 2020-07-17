All apartments in Norfolk
621 West Princess Anne Road - 2
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:51 PM

621 West Princess Anne Road - 2

621 West Princess Anne Road · (757) 346-9935
Location

621 West Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1535 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Extremely well-maintained upstairs apartment located in the heart of Ghent. Plush carpeting in bedrooms, beautifully refinished hardwood flooring in dining/living room, spacious kitchen and formal dining area, Jack-and-Jill bathrooms, large front porch, one reserved parking space in back of building, updated bathroom, large closets and bonus room which could be used as an office or seating area. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only. Only a few blocks to Ghent eateries, boutique shops and coffee houses, NARO theater, Harrison Opera House, EVMS and Sentara Medical complexes, and much more. Only about a mile from downtown area for even more eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 have any available units?
621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 have?
Some of 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 offers parking.
Does 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 have a pool?
No, 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 have accessible units?
No, 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 West Princess Anne Road - 2 has units with dishwashers.
