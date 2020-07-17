621 West Princess Anne Road - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking media room

Extremely well-maintained upstairs apartment located in the heart of Ghent. Plush carpeting in bedrooms, beautifully refinished hardwood flooring in dining/living room, spacious kitchen and formal dining area, Jack-and-Jill bathrooms, large front porch, one reserved parking space in back of building, updated bathroom, large closets and bonus room which could be used as an office or seating area. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only. Only a few blocks to Ghent eateries, boutique shops and coffee houses, NARO theater, Harrison Opera House, EVMS and Sentara Medical complexes, and much more. Only about a mile from downtown area for even more eateries, shopping and entertainment.

