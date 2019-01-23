All apartments in Norfolk
424 Warren Crescent - 3

424 Warren Crescent · (757) 995-5494
Location

424 Warren Crescent, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 4

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 BR/1 BA. 1 BR apt. with hardwood floors. Kitchen with SS appliances, including refrigerator stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher. Exposed brick in kitchen. Private deck overlooking Warren Crescent. Fireplace. Ample closet space. Tall windows and ceilings with plenty of light. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. $1050.00. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be viewed at YarowEnterprises.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Warren Crescent - 3 have any available units?
424 Warren Crescent - 3 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Warren Crescent - 3 have?
Some of 424 Warren Crescent - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Warren Crescent - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
424 Warren Crescent - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Warren Crescent - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 424 Warren Crescent - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 424 Warren Crescent - 3 offer parking?
No, 424 Warren Crescent - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 424 Warren Crescent - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Warren Crescent - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Warren Crescent - 3 have a pool?
No, 424 Warren Crescent - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 424 Warren Crescent - 3 have accessible units?
No, 424 Warren Crescent - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Warren Crescent - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Warren Crescent - 3 has units with dishwashers.
