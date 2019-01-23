424 Warren Crescent - 3

Amenities

1 BR/1 BA. 1 BR apt. with hardwood floors. Kitchen with SS appliances, including refrigerator stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher. Exposed brick in kitchen. Private deck overlooking Warren Crescent. Fireplace. Ample closet space. Tall windows and ceilings with plenty of light. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. $1050.00. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be viewed at YarowEnterprises.com