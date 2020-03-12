All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

423 Connecticut Ave

423 Connecticut Avenue · (757) 623-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

423 Connecticut Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23508
Colonial Place-Riverview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 423 Connecticut Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
423 Connecticut Ave Available 08/01/20 423 Connecticut Ave - Well-maintained SFH on quiet cul-de-sac in Colonial Place. Living room,eat-in kitchen, sunroom/den,fully fenced yard w/ detached garage & deck. Driveway parking. Wood floors throughout. Appliance package includes washer & dryer.Large kitchen island/bar overlooks breakfast nook. No smoking. Pets negotiable with deposit.

Available 8-1-20. Contact Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-623-3003 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.

(RLNE5831297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Connecticut Ave have any available units?
423 Connecticut Ave has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Connecticut Ave have?
Some of 423 Connecticut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Connecticut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
423 Connecticut Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Connecticut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Connecticut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 423 Connecticut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 423 Connecticut Ave does offer parking.
Does 423 Connecticut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Connecticut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Connecticut Ave have a pool?
No, 423 Connecticut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 423 Connecticut Ave have accessible units?
No, 423 Connecticut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Connecticut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Connecticut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
