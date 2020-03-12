Amenities
423 Connecticut Ave Available 08/01/20 423 Connecticut Ave - Well-maintained SFH on quiet cul-de-sac in Colonial Place. Living room,eat-in kitchen, sunroom/den,fully fenced yard w/ detached garage & deck. Driveway parking. Wood floors throughout. Appliance package includes washer & dryer.Large kitchen island/bar overlooks breakfast nook. No smoking. Pets negotiable with deposit.
Available 8-1-20. Contact Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-623-3003 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.
(RLNE5831297)