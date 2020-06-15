All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
422 Pembroke Avenue - 2
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

422 Pembroke Avenue - 2

422 Pembroke Avenue · (757) 995-5494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Ghent
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

422 Pembroke Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 BR/2 BA. Very charming renovated apt. Apartment has a private entrance. Large den with hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, heavy molding and fireplace with mantle. Eat in kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of storage. Very comfortable bedroom with hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings with a separate bathroom with washer/dryer and lots of storage. Faux wood blinds. Extra tall windows with plenty of light. All utilities included, except for electricity. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. Call, text, or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be viewed at YarowEnterpises.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 have any available units?
422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 422 Pembroke Avenue - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive
Norfolk, VA 23513
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way
Norfolk, VA 23513
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The James Apartments
345 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23517
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity