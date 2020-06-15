422 Pembroke Avenue - 2

Amenities

1 BR/2 BA. Very charming renovated apt. Apartment has a private entrance. Large den with hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, heavy molding and fireplace with mantle. Eat in kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of storage. Very comfortable bedroom with hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings with a separate bathroom with washer/dryer and lots of storage. Faux wood blinds. Extra tall windows with plenty of light. All utilities included, except for electricity. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. Call, text, or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be viewed at YarowEnterpises.com