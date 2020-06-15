All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 420 Warren Crescent - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
420 Warren Crescent - 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

420 Warren Crescent - 2

420 Warren Crescent · (757) 995-5494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Ghent
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

420 Warren Crescent, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 BR/1 BA oversized apt. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. High ceilings. Beautiful mantle with working fireplace. Stained glass windows. Remodeled kitchen including stainless steel appliances. Range with gas cooktop. Pantry and ample closet space. Central air. Washer and dryer in unit. Master Bedroom has sitting/office area. Incredible outside private deck area. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. $1525.00. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be viewed at YarowEnterprises.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Warren Crescent - 2 have any available units?
420 Warren Crescent - 2 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Warren Crescent - 2 have?
Some of 420 Warren Crescent - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Warren Crescent - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
420 Warren Crescent - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Warren Crescent - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 420 Warren Crescent - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 420 Warren Crescent - 2 offer parking?
No, 420 Warren Crescent - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 420 Warren Crescent - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Warren Crescent - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Warren Crescent - 2 have a pool?
No, 420 Warren Crescent - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 420 Warren Crescent - 2 have accessible units?
No, 420 Warren Crescent - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Warren Crescent - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Warren Crescent - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 420 Warren Crescent - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23517
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity