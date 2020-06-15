420 Warren Crescent - 2

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 BR/1 BA oversized apt. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. High ceilings. Beautiful mantle with working fireplace. Stained glass windows. Remodeled kitchen including stainless steel appliances. Range with gas cooktop. Pantry and ample closet space. Central air. Washer and dryer in unit. Master Bedroom has sitting/office area. Incredible outside private deck area. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. $1525.00. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available apartments may be viewed at YarowEnterprises.com