Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:46 PM

418 Warren Crescent - 1

418 Warren Cres · (757) 274-2577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 Warren Cres, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 2 BR apt. with hardwood floors on the first floor. Ample closet space. Tall ceilings. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher included. Washer and dryer in unit. Outdoor patio off kitchen. Central air. All utilities included, except for electricity and gas. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. $1550.00. Call, text or email Rick at (757) 274-2577 or Rick@YarowEnterprises.com.

See video of apt. created by tenant at: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2ktqqjlxfrvikkv/418%20Warren%20Crescent%2C%20Apt%201.mp4?dl=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Warren Crescent - 1 have any available units?
418 Warren Crescent - 1 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Warren Crescent - 1 have?
Some of 418 Warren Crescent - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Warren Crescent - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
418 Warren Crescent - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Warren Crescent - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 418 Warren Crescent - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 418 Warren Crescent - 1 offer parking?
No, 418 Warren Crescent - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 418 Warren Crescent - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Warren Crescent - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Warren Crescent - 1 have a pool?
No, 418 Warren Crescent - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 418 Warren Crescent - 1 have accessible units?
No, 418 Warren Crescent - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Warren Crescent - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Warren Crescent - 1 has units with dishwashers.
