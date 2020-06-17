418 Warren Crescent - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Large 2 BR apt. with hardwood floors on the first floor. Ample closet space. Tall ceilings. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher included. Washer and dryer in unit. Outdoor patio off kitchen. Central air. All utilities included, except for electricity and gas. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. $1550.00. Call, text or email Rick at (757) 274-2577 or Rick@YarowEnterprises.com.



See video of apt. created by tenant at: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2ktqqjlxfrvikkv/418%20Warren%20Crescent%2C%20Apt%201.mp4?dl=0