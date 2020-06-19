410 Pembroke Ave - 3

Amenities

1 BR/1 BA apartment in the heart of Ghent, located near The Hague. Large den open to kitchen. Refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher included. Hardwood floors. Washer and dryer available. Private deck overlooking garden like setting. All utilities included. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. $1400.00. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or Gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available inventory may be seen at YarowEnterprises.com.