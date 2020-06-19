All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 410 Pembroke Ave - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
410 Pembroke Ave - 3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

410 Pembroke Ave - 3

410 Pembroke Avenue · (757) 995-5494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Ghent
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

410 Pembroke Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 11

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 BR/1 BA apartment in the heart of Ghent, located near The Hague. Large den open to kitchen. Refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher included. Hardwood floors. Washer and dryer available. Private deck overlooking garden like setting. All utilities included. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. $1400.00. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or Gracie.white17@gmail.com. Soon to be available inventory may be seen at YarowEnterprises.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 have any available units?
410 Pembroke Ave - 3 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 have?
Some of 410 Pembroke Ave - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
410 Pembroke Ave - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 offer parking?
No, 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 have a pool?
No, 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 have accessible units?
No, 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Pembroke Ave - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 410 Pembroke Ave - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd
Norfolk, VA 23508
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
Andover
2501 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
The James Apartments
345 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity