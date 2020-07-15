All apartments in Norfolk
4013 Colley Ave - 200-
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

4013 Colley Ave - 200-

4013 Colley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4013 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23508
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath apartment
Large living room open to large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and electric range)
Washer dryers included
Double bowl vanities in each bathroom
New 3 story building with 4- 4 bedroom 2 bath apartments, 1 -2 bedroom 1 bath apartment and office space on the first floor
Building has entry controlled security and
16-off street parking spaces! Corner lot offers many more parking spaces
In the heart of North Colley's great restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Colley Ave - 200- have any available units?
4013 Colley Ave - 200- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Colley Ave - 200- have?
Some of 4013 Colley Ave - 200-'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Colley Ave - 200- currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Colley Ave - 200- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Colley Ave - 200- pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Colley Ave - 200- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 4013 Colley Ave - 200- offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Colley Ave - 200- offers parking.
Does 4013 Colley Ave - 200- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4013 Colley Ave - 200- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Colley Ave - 200- have a pool?
No, 4013 Colley Ave - 200- does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Colley Ave - 200- have accessible units?
No, 4013 Colley Ave - 200- does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Colley Ave - 200- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Colley Ave - 200- has units with dishwashers.
