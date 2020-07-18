NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH CARRIAGE HOUSE IN BAYVIEW ESTATES!! - NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH CARRIAGE HOUSE IN BAYVIEW ESTATES!! LARGE 2-BAY GARAGE WITH 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. JUST MINUTES TO BEACHES, BASES AND SCHOOLS.
(RLNE4494844)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 Neoma Drive have any available units?
318 Neoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 318 Neoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
318 Neoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Neoma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Neoma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 318 Neoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 318 Neoma Drive offers parking.
Does 318 Neoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Neoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Neoma Drive have a pool?
No, 318 Neoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 318 Neoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 318 Neoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Neoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Neoma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Neoma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Neoma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.