All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 318 Neoma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
318 Neoma Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

318 Neoma Drive

318 Neoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Northside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

318 Neoma Drive, Norfolk, VA 23503
Northside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH CARRIAGE HOUSE IN BAYVIEW ESTATES!! - NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH CARRIAGE HOUSE IN BAYVIEW ESTATES!! LARGE 2-BAY GARAGE WITH 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. JUST MINUTES TO BEACHES, BASES AND SCHOOLS.

(RLNE4494844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Neoma Drive have any available units?
318 Neoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 318 Neoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
318 Neoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Neoma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Neoma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 318 Neoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 318 Neoma Drive offers parking.
Does 318 Neoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Neoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Neoma Drive have a pool?
No, 318 Neoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 318 Neoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 318 Neoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Neoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Neoma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Neoma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Neoma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive
Norfolk, VA 23513
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way
Norfolk, VA 23513
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave
Norfolk, VA 23508
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
Larchmont EdgewaterGhent

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University