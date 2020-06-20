All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:47 AM

3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A

3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue · (757) 577-2902
Location

3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23509
Fairmont Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Spacious, quiet 3br 1bath first floor unit central Heat/AC, wall to wall carpet, updated New windows. New kitchen cabinets, flooring and granite cou tertops.Washer and Dryer hook up!Relaxing front and back porch. Private Back yard Centrally located close to Military bases, colleges, EVMS, interstates and more. Utilities are tenants responsibility. AVAILABLE NOW, MOVE IN TODAY. SPECIAL ONLY $999 call Gabriel Today 757-577-2902

Serious Inquiries Only Mon-Sat 9-5do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A have any available units?
3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A have?
Some of 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A offer parking?
No, 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A have a pool?
No, 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A have accessible units?
No, 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
