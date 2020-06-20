3100 Vimy Ridge Avenue - 1A

Amenities

Available Spacious, quiet 3br 1bath first floor unit central Heat/AC, wall to wall carpet, updated New windows. New kitchen cabinets, flooring and granite cou tertops.Washer and Dryer hook up!Relaxing front and back porch. Private Back yard Centrally located close to Military bases, colleges, EVMS, interstates and more. Utilities are tenants responsibility. AVAILABLE NOW, MOVE IN TODAY. SPECIAL ONLY $999 call Gabriel Today 757-577-2902



