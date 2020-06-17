2804 Keller Ave

Amenities

Currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Available for viewing April 2020 move-in ready May 3rd. Completely renovated home offers sun porch, hardwood throughout. Bonus room off kitchen. 1st floor carpeted master bedroom with dual sink bath, walk-in closets, plus additional coat and storage closet. Stainless steel appliances. Privacy fenced backyard and oversized shed. Convenient to downtown Norfolk and Interstate. Pets allowed. Section 8, okay. Move-in ready May 5th. Available for viewing April 2020 Currently occupied.

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Ballentine Place. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and driveway. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 5th 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Nelson Enterprise LLC at 442-444-2232 by text only to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.