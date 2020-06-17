All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:35 PM

2804 Keller Ave

2804 Keller Avenue · (442) 444-2232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2804 Keller Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23509
Ballentine Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
Have questions?Text/email only no voicemails

NO VIEWINGS UNTIL APRIL 2020.
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED
MOVE-IN READY MAY 3RD
Currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Available for viewing April 2020 move-in ready May 3rd. Completely renovated home offers sun porch, hardwood throughout. Bonus room off kitchen. 1st floor carpeted master bedroom with dual sink bath, walk-in closets, plus additional coat and storage closet. Stainless steel appliances. Privacy fenced backyard and oversized shed. Convenient to downtown Norfolk and Interstate. Pets allowed. Section 8, okay. Move-in ready May 5th. Available for viewing April 2020 Currently occupied.
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Ballentine Place. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and driveway. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 5th 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Nelson Enterprise LLC at 442-444-2232 by text only to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Keller Ave have any available units?
2804 Keller Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Keller Ave have?
Some of 2804 Keller Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Keller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Keller Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Keller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 Keller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2804 Keller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Keller Ave does offer parking.
Does 2804 Keller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 Keller Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Keller Ave have a pool?
No, 2804 Keller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Keller Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2804 Keller Ave has accessible units.
Does 2804 Keller Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Keller Ave has units with dishwashers.
