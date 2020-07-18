All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 2209 E Ocean View Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
2209 E Ocean View Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2209 E Ocean View Avenue

2209 East Ocean View Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
East Ocean View
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2209 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath home with large fenced back yard. Across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Kitchen with Jen Air Range. Master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Convenient to Naval Bases and beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 E Ocean View Avenue have any available units?
2209 E Ocean View Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 E Ocean View Avenue have?
Some of 2209 E Ocean View Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 E Ocean View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2209 E Ocean View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 E Ocean View Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2209 E Ocean View Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 2209 E Ocean View Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2209 E Ocean View Avenue offers parking.
Does 2209 E Ocean View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 E Ocean View Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 E Ocean View Avenue have a pool?
No, 2209 E Ocean View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2209 E Ocean View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2209 E Ocean View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 E Ocean View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 E Ocean View Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23513
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave
Norfolk, VA 23508
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave
Norfolk, VA 23518
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave
Norfolk, VA 23504
Merrimack Landing Apartments & Townhouses
8807 Monitor Way
Norfolk, VA 23503
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
Larchmont EdgewaterGhent

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University