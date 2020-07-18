2209 E Ocean View Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath home with large fenced back yard. Across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Kitchen with Jen Air Range. Master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Convenient to Naval Bases and beach.