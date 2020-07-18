All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:15 PM

207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205

207 Westover Ave · (757) 346-9935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 Westover Ave, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 6

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Enjoy summer afternoons at the pool, playing tennis and/or using the association fitness facility. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor Condo features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wine fridge, large master bedroom/bath with wood burning fireplace and was freshly painted and new carpet in bedrooms. Washer and dryer convey. Condo located by the Harrison Opera House and is a short distance to downtown, Scope, Chrysler Hall and Museum, Colley Ave. boutiques and eateries and EVMS. Condo has one reserved parking space.
Enjoy summer afternoons at the pool, playing tennis and/or using the association fitness facility. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wine fridge, large master bedroom/bath with wood burning fireplace, freshly painted and new carpet in bedrooms. Washer and Dryer convey. Condo located by the Harrison Opera House and is a short distance to Downtown, Scope, Chrysler Hall and the Museum, Colley Ave. Boutiques and eateries and EVMS. Condo has one reserved parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 have any available units?
207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 have?
Some of 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.
