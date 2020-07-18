207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Enjoy summer afternoons at the pool, playing tennis and/or using the association fitness facility. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor Condo features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wine fridge, large master bedroom/bath with wood burning fireplace and was freshly painted and new carpet in bedrooms. Washer and dryer convey. Condo located by the Harrison Opera House and is a short distance to downtown, Scope, Chrysler Hall and Museum, Colley Ave. boutiques and eateries and EVMS. Condo has one reserved parking space.

