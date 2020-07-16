1718 Lafayette Boulevard

Amenities

This delightful property is conveniently located in the Lafayette-Winona area of Norfolk! With over 1600sqft this single family home has plenty of room and many amenities including: Hardwood floors throughout! Modern kitchen! Cozy fireplace! Walk-in closet! Stainless steel appliances! Washer and dryer included! Pet-friendly with 1-time fee! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED.