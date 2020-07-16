All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:29 PM

1718 Lafayette Boulevard

1718 Lafayette Boulevard · (540) 625-1891
Location

1718 Lafayette Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23509
Lafayette-Winona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
This delightful property is conveniently located in the Lafayette-Winona area of Norfolk! With over 1600sqft this single family home has plenty of room and many amenities including: Hardwood floors throughout! Modern kitchen! Cozy fireplace! Walk-in closet! Stainless steel appliances! Washer and dryer included! Pet-friendly with 1-time fee! $60 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150 due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify, GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Lafayette Boulevard have any available units?
1718 Lafayette Boulevard has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Lafayette Boulevard have?
Some of 1718 Lafayette Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Lafayette Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Lafayette Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Lafayette Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 Lafayette Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1718 Lafayette Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1718 Lafayette Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1718 Lafayette Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 Lafayette Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Lafayette Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1718 Lafayette Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1718 Lafayette Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1718 Lafayette Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Lafayette Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 Lafayette Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
