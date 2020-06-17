1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4

Amenities
Nice upstairs unit, furnished. Close to beach, easy access to I-64 and hrbt. Only minutes away from Norfolk Naval base! Low energy bills average about $60 a month, water and sewer paid by management. Use of laundry facilities included
Seconds from the beach in Willoughby, next to Hampton Roads Bridge tunnel, providing easy access to Hampton and beyond or Military bases on the South side. Quadplex apartment building with plenty of yard space and trees for shade. Access to On site common laundry facility included in rent. We pay water and sewer as well.