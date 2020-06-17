All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4

1508 W Ocean View Ave · (757) 679-8265
Location

1508 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503
Willoughby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice upstairs unit, furnished. Close to beach, easy access to I-64 and hrbt. Only minutes away from Norfolk Naval base! Low energy bills average about $60 a month, water and sewer paid by management. Use of laundry facilities included
Seconds from the beach in Willoughby, next to Hampton Roads Bridge tunnel, providing easy access to Hampton and beyond or Military bases on the South side. Quadplex apartment building with plenty of yard space and trees for shade. Access to On site common laundry facility included in rent. We pay water and sewer as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 have any available units?
1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 have?
Some of 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 does offer parking.
Does 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 have a pool?
No, 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 West Oceanview Ave. - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
