Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking

This newly built apartment features an open floor plan, large living room with large windows, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, designer plank flooring and plenty of storage. We have elevator service, controlled entry and plenty of free parking. Maplewoods Plaza is close to downtown Norfolk, Navy bases and the interstate. It is a brand new property built with many energy saving features to keep utility bills low!