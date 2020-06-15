1443 W 40th Street

Amenities

Renovated kitchen, upgraded bathroom, beautiful neutral paint throughout, clean and quiet and waiting for you to settle in! This classic 2-bedroom duplex located just blocks from ODU is perfect if you want to be close to local favorite restaurants, shopping, and venues but still tucked away in an established neighborhood. Not too big, not too small - this one is just right for simple living. Street parking and even a small yard for entertaining. Qualified applicants have ample income (3x rent), good credit, and a great rental history. (Sorry, no pets and no smoking; roommates must individually qualify; co-signers accepted.) Available immediately. (Not eligible for housing vouchers.) Call or email now to get additional information or to schedule a virtual tour. Hurry before someone else rents YOUR HOME