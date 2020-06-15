All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 1443 W 40th Street.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:28 AM

1443 W 40th Street

1443 West 40th Street · (757) 340-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1443 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated kitchen, upgraded bathroom, beautiful neutral paint throughout, clean and quiet and waiting for you to settle in! This classic 2-bedroom duplex located just blocks from ODU is perfect if you want to be close to local favorite restaurants, shopping, and venues but still tucked away in an established neighborhood. Not too big, not too small - this one is just right for simple living. Street parking and even a small yard for entertaining. Qualified applicants have ample income (3x rent), good credit, and a great rental history. (Sorry, no pets and no smoking; roommates must individually qualify; co-signers accepted.) Available immediately. (Not eligible for housing vouchers.) Call or email now to get additional information or to schedule a virtual tour. Hurry before someone else rents YOUR HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 W 40th Street have any available units?
1443 W 40th Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 1443 W 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1443 W 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 W 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1443 W 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1443 W 40th Street offer parking?
No, 1443 W 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1443 W 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 W 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 W 40th Street have a pool?
No, 1443 W 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1443 W 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 1443 W 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 W 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1443 W 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1443 W 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1443 W 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
