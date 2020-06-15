All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1441 W 41st St Apt A

1441 West 41st Street · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 West 41st Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 1441 A & B · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ODUrent.com offers another great property!

Style:
Duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 5 bed, 2 bath
#B:(up) 5 bed, 2 bath

Full Property Lease Dates:

#A: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 - AVAILABLE
#B: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 - AVAILABLE

Features:
Newly renovated units!
Large kitchen and dining area
Most bedrooms are 10 x 11
Close to ODU baseball and soccer fields.
Vinyl wood flooring in both units.

Utilities Not Included:
Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2079123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 W 41st St Apt A have any available units?
1441 W 41st St Apt A has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 W 41st St Apt A have?
Some of 1441 W 41st St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 W 41st St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1441 W 41st St Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 W 41st St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1441 W 41st St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1441 W 41st St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1441 W 41st St Apt A does offer parking.
Does 1441 W 41st St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1441 W 41st St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 W 41st St Apt A have a pool?
No, 1441 W 41st St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1441 W 41st St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1441 W 41st St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 W 41st St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 W 41st St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
