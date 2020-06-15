1441 W 41st St Apt A

Amenities
ODUrent.com offers another great property!
Style:
Duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 5 bed, 2 bath
#B:(up) 5 bed, 2 bath
Full Property Lease Dates:
#A: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 - AVAILABLE
#B: 8/21/2020-8/15/2021 - AVAILABLE
Features:
Newly renovated units!
Large kitchen and dining area
Most bedrooms are 10 x 11
Close to ODU baseball and soccer fields.
Vinyl wood flooring in both units.
Utilities Not Included:
Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2079123)