Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking new construction

1218 W. Ocean View Ave. #B Available 07/01/20 New Construction 2 Bedroom Condo in Willoughby! - New construction directly next to the beach! Willoughby Beach Condo - open 2 bedroom, 1 bath floor plan on 2nd floor. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances plus a pantry. Laundry room has full size washer & dryer. Living room opens to nice sized deck great for morning coffee or evening beverages. Deeded beach access! Pets ok - negotiable. Available for move in July 1. Owner does not accept housing vouchers.



(RLNE4502123)