Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Affordable beach living! Units available for immediate move in. Apartment with updated flooring in the main living areas- new carpet in the bedroom. Bright and Spacious bedroom, featuring huge walk in closet with shelving and ceiling fan. Once block to bay and beach access. $775 includes water and sewer. Application fee is $50 per person.. Small pets considered on by case basis, with additional deposit. laundry facility onsite. Photo's are of the unit staged. Virtual Tour available.