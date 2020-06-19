All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:17 AM

114 West 28th Street - 1

114 W 28th St · (757) 600-0174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 W 28th St, Norfolk, VA 23504
Park Place

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Wonderfully renovated & updated duplex. New floors, new carpet, new appliances, and more! Conveniently located close to the Norfolk Zoo, YMCA, and 21st St. commercial district. Call to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 West 28th Street - 1 have any available units?
114 West 28th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 West 28th Street - 1 have?
Some of 114 West 28th Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 West 28th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
114 West 28th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 West 28th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 114 West 28th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 114 West 28th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 114 West 28th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 114 West 28th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 West 28th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 West 28th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 114 West 28th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 114 West 28th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 114 West 28th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 West 28th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 West 28th Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
