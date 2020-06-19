Wonderfully renovated & updated duplex. New floors, new carpet, new appliances, and more! Conveniently located close to the Norfolk Zoo, YMCA, and 21st St. commercial district. Call to schedule a viewing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 West 28th Street - 1 have any available units?
114 West 28th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 West 28th Street - 1 have?
Some of 114 West 28th Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 West 28th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
114 West 28th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.