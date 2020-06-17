All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 114 N Shore Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
114 N Shore Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:24 PM

114 N Shore Road

114 North Shore Road · (757) 340-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Wards Corner
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

114 North Shore Road, Norfolk, VA 23505
Wards Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and clean, well-maintained, 2 story home for rent in Norfolk. 114 N Shore Rd. 3 bed, 1 bath, nearly 1,800 sq ft. Mature trees. Attached (shared) 1 car garage on one side. Inside is bright and lovely. Gleaming hardwood flooring. Cozy fireplace in big living room. Formal dining room with chandelier. Large bright kitchen features beamed ceiling, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. Newly renovated tiled full bathroom downstairs. All bedrooms feature ceiling fans. Central A/C downstairs, window units upstairs. Beautiful 2-level deck looks upon sprawling backyard. This area is very accessible – most errands can be accomplished on foot. Good schools (elementary and high schools are 1/2 mile, middle is 1 1/2 mile). This home is simply charming, in so many ways! Discover your destiny and a new lifestyle here. Put this cute home at the top of your must-see list. Call now to schedule a viewing. Available immediately; hurry before somebody else move into YOUR HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 N Shore Road have any available units?
114 N Shore Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 N Shore Road have?
Some of 114 N Shore Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 N Shore Road currently offering any rent specials?
114 N Shore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 N Shore Road pet-friendly?
No, 114 N Shore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 114 N Shore Road offer parking?
Yes, 114 N Shore Road does offer parking.
Does 114 N Shore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 N Shore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 N Shore Road have a pool?
No, 114 N Shore Road does not have a pool.
Does 114 N Shore Road have accessible units?
No, 114 N Shore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 114 N Shore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 N Shore Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 114 N Shore Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd
Norfolk, VA 23508
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way
Norfolk, VA 23513
Mission College
1300 Lead St
Norfolk, VA 23504
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
The James Apartments
345 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road
Norfolk, VA 23503

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity