114 N Shore Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and clean, well-maintained, 2 story home for rent in Norfolk. 114 N Shore Rd. 3 bed, 1 bath, nearly 1,800 sq ft. Mature trees. Attached (shared) 1 car garage on one side. Inside is bright and lovely. Gleaming hardwood flooring. Cozy fireplace in big living room. Formal dining room with chandelier. Large bright kitchen features beamed ceiling, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. Newly renovated tiled full bathroom downstairs. All bedrooms feature ceiling fans. Central A/C downstairs, window units upstairs. Beautiful 2-level deck looks upon sprawling backyard. This area is very accessible – most errands can be accomplished on foot. Good schools (elementary and high schools are 1/2 mile, middle is 1 1/2 mile). This home is simply charming, in so many ways! Discover your destiny and a new lifestyle here. Put this cute home at the top of your must-see list. Call now to schedule a viewing. Available immediately; hurry before somebody else move into YOUR HOME.