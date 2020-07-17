All apartments in Norfolk
1135 Llewellyn Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1135 Llewellyn Ave

1135 Llewellyn Avenue · (757) 623-3003
Location

1135 Llewellyn Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1135 Llewellyn Ave · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
1135 Llewellyn Avenue - Ghent- Ghent Square beautifully renovated 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse convenient to downtown, restaurants, and shops in the heart of it all! Great floor plan, hardwood floors, perfect deck for entertaining, fenced backyard with a detached garage and driveway space. Access to community pool, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse.Pets nego and ready to move into.No Cats

Available NOW. Call Melissa Johnson with Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management at (757)222-6264 to schedule a viewing of the property or have any questions.

(RLNE5914049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Llewellyn Ave have any available units?
1135 Llewellyn Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Llewellyn Ave have?
Some of 1135 Llewellyn Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Llewellyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Llewellyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Llewellyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Llewellyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Llewellyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Llewellyn Ave offers parking.
Does 1135 Llewellyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Llewellyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Llewellyn Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1135 Llewellyn Ave has a pool.
Does 1135 Llewellyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1135 Llewellyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Llewellyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Llewellyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
