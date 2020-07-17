1135 Llewellyn Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

1135 Llewellyn Avenue - Ghent- Ghent Square beautifully renovated 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse convenient to downtown, restaurants, and shops in the heart of it all! Great floor plan, hardwood floors, perfect deck for entertaining, fenced backyard with a detached garage and driveway space. Access to community pool, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse.Pets nego and ready to move into.No Cats



Available NOW. Call Melissa Johnson with Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management at (757)222-6264 to schedule a viewing of the property or have any questions.



(RLNE5914049)