All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like
1114 Montague Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
1114 Montague Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:34 AM

1114 Montague Street

1114 Montague Street · (757) 587-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1114 Montague Street, Norfolk, VA 23518
North Chesapeake Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home has detached garage, large backyard, front porch. New siding on house. Laundry room. Convenient to Naval Bases, interstate and beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1114 Montague Street have any available units?
1114 Montague Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Montague Street have?
Some of 1114 Montague Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Montague Street currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Montague Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Montague Street pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Montague Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1114 Montague Street offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Montague Street does offer parking.
Does 1114 Montague Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Montague Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Montague Street have a pool?
No, 1114 Montague Street does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Montague Street have accessible units?
No, 1114 Montague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Montague Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Montague Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way
Norfolk, VA 23513
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave
Norfolk, VA 23504
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23517

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 BedroomsNorfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly PlacesNorfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAElizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean ViewWards CornerNorthsideNorth ShoreGhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State UniversityOld Dominion UniversityTidewater Community CollegeHampton University