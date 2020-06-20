Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like
1114 Montague Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
1114 Montague Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:34 AM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1114 Montague Street
1114 Montague Street
·
(757) 587-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1114 Montague Street, Norfolk, VA 23518
North Chesapeake Boulevard
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,350
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home has detached garage, large backyard, front porch. New siding on house. Laundry room. Convenient to Naval Bases, interstate and beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1114 Montague Street have any available units?
1114 Montague Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norfolk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1114 Montague Street have?
Some of 1114 Montague Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1114 Montague Street currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Montague Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Montague Street pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Montague Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Norfolk
.
Does 1114 Montague Street offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Montague Street does offer parking.
Does 1114 Montague Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Montague Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Montague Street have a pool?
No, 1114 Montague Street does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Montague Street have accessible units?
No, 1114 Montague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Montague Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Montague Street has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way
Norfolk, VA 23513
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave
Norfolk, VA 23504
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23517
Similar Pages
Norfolk 1 Bedrooms
Norfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly Apartments
Norfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Virginia Beach, VA
Newport News, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Hampton, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Suffolk, VA
Williamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NC
Poquoson, VA
Franklin, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Norfolk
Bayview
East Ocean View
Wards Corner
Northside
North Shore
Ghent
Colonial Place Riverview
Apartments Near Colleges
Eastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
Old Dominion University
Tidewater Community College
Hampton University