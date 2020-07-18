Amenities
101 Westover Ave #105 Available 09/01/20 101 Westover Ave #105 - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor Condo. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wine fridge, large master bedroom/bath with great California Closets System and wood burning fireplace. Short distance to down town and Ghent shops, EVMS and restaurants..
Available 9-1-20. Contact Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-623-3003 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.
(RLNE5914623)