Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

101 Westover Ave #105 Available 09/01/20 101 Westover Ave #105 - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor Condo. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wine fridge, large master bedroom/bath with great California Closets System and wood burning fireplace. Short distance to down town and Ghent shops, EVMS and restaurants..



Available 9-1-20. Contact Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-623-3003 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.



(RLNE5914623)