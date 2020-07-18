All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 101 Westover Ave #105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
101 Westover Ave #105
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

101 Westover Ave #105

101 Westover Avenue · (757) 623-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Downtown Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

101 Westover Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Westover Ave #105 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
101 Westover Ave #105 Available 09/01/20 101 Westover Ave #105 - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor Condo. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wine fridge, large master bedroom/bath with great California Closets System and wood burning fireplace. Short distance to down town and Ghent shops, EVMS and restaurants..

Available 9-1-20. Contact Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-623-3003 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.

(RLNE5914623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Westover Ave #105 have any available units?
101 Westover Ave #105 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Westover Ave #105 have?
Some of 101 Westover Ave #105's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Westover Ave #105 currently offering any rent specials?
101 Westover Ave #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Westover Ave #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Westover Ave #105 is pet friendly.
Does 101 Westover Ave #105 offer parking?
Yes, 101 Westover Ave #105 offers parking.
Does 101 Westover Ave #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Westover Ave #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Westover Ave #105 have a pool?
Yes, 101 Westover Ave #105 has a pool.
Does 101 Westover Ave #105 have accessible units?
No, 101 Westover Ave #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Westover Ave #105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Westover Ave #105 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 101 Westover Ave #105?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
Larchmont EdgewaterGhent

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity