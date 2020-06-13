277 Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA

Renting in Norfolk

A city that’s possibly more patriotic than Washington D.C., the Old Dominion’s favorite town retains our capital’s professional air, pricey rents and beautiful historic setting, but moves at a slower pace. Here’s what to keep in mind when you start exploring the Tidewater’s (our term of endearment) rental-universe.

Room with a View: Water equals money. In real estate, views command a premium price. However, your budget-conscious side can meet your beachy-dreams side if you look for a spot a few blocks inshore: here you’ll find lower rents, beautiful homes and a 5 minute walk to the waves.

Board for the Brass: For all you military men and women either transferring to Norfolk or already hunkered down here, consider giving Pilot Online (http://pilotonline.com/) a whirl. Aside from classified ads, it has military-specific information about the community.

Naval Station Norfolk: If you’re going to work at the base, live by the base. The station is situated on a peninsula connected to the rest of the city by the Hampton Boulevard bridge (boring, but important geographic details, we know). And this bridge could quite possibly become the bane of your existence if you have to make this looonnnggg commute every day.