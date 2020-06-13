277 Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA📍
A city that’s possibly more patriotic than Washington D.C., the Old Dominion’s favorite town retains our capital’s professional air, pricey rents and beautiful historic setting, but moves at a slower pace. Here’s what to keep in mind when you start exploring the Tidewater’s (our term of endearment) rental-universe.
Room with a View: Water equals money. In real estate, views command a premium price. However, your budget-conscious side can meet your beachy-dreams side if you look for a spot a few blocks inshore: here you’ll find lower rents, beautiful homes and a 5 minute walk to the waves.
Board for the Brass: For all you military men and women either transferring to Norfolk or already hunkered down here, consider giving Pilot Online (http://pilotonline.com/) a whirl. Aside from classified ads, it has military-specific information about the community.
Naval Station Norfolk: If you’re going to work at the base, live by the base. The station is situated on a peninsula connected to the rest of the city by the Hampton Boulevard bridge (boring, but important geographic details, we know). And this bridge could quite possibly become the bane of your existence if you have to make this looonnnggg commute every day.
Is it a college town? A navy town? A vacation town? It’s sort of all of the above, nestled together in chunks of residential areas separated by artsy boulevards and seriously old-skool apartments, all kept free from the Southern heat by an ocean breeze. Sounds nice, right? Right.
Let’s Take this Party Downtown
Shiny new lofts! Condos! Nightlife! People in expensive designer clothes! It’s the modern downtown and Nofolk’s (with the notable exception that our skyscrapers simmer at about 15 stories) is much like those found across the country.
Downtown/Freemason: The Freemason hood, with its quaint brick sidewalks, is the perfect place to make your 20’s, or 30’s (or 40’s—we’re not judging!) dreams of having a Sex And The City lifestyle a reality. Not a grocery store in sight and tons of bustling young urban professionals.
The Ghent District: We’re not exaggerating at all when we say that The Ghent is everyone’s favorite neighborhood. The new pads (other parts of Norfolk can be on the shabby side) walkability, views and delicious restaurants make this the most coveted ‘hood in town—not to mention one of the most expensive.
Old Dominion University Neighborhoods:
Old Dominion University is the major economic player (after the military) in Norfolk, and it’s generated a handful of interesting neighborhoods around it. Students, families, retirees and even some blocks of college kids make it a diverse place to live. And, naturally, you can scoop up something by the water.
Larchmont/Edgewater: The word you’ll hear thrown around most often when people talk about the Larchmont Edgewater area is “charming”, and even though it’s a word used to describe just about anything (“Isn’t that fun-size Snickers so charming?”), here it’s appropriate. Located North of ODU, these areas have a healthy mix of college kids, peaceful streets, families and a genuinely friendly atmosphere.
Colonial Place/Riverview: A little further from ODU—and a little more affordable—this residential area isn’t especially pedestrian friendly, but it’s home to many younger families in the area that like inexpensive rent.
Again, wanting to avoid the wrath of Hampton Boulevard bridge traffic, look for a place to call your own on the peninsula if you’re working at the base. This takes all of the above areas off the table, but don’t sweat it—the base is surrounded by plenty of cool options.
- Talbot Park/Ocean View: Little attention gets paid to the sleepy residential neighborhood of Talbot Park, but that—combined with relatively affordable prices and shady streets—might be exactly why it’s a great place for a family to call home. Ocean View is a boulevard that runs along the… wait for it… water! It has tons of new condos mixed in with some older bungalows and beach cottages.
Last, but not least, a handful of useful information to arm yourself with before becoming native-Norfolk.
Retirees: Thanks to the amenities provided by the large military bases (commissaries, hospitals, etc.), Norfolk is home to a sizeable older population. When scoping out your new block and neighbors, consider things like: Could your get-togethers be considered particularly loud? Do you want children running around for your own kids to play with?
Don’t Hold Your Breath: There are hundreds of bridges, tunnels, and interstates connecting the Hampton Roads together (Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton and Newport News), but none will you come to dread more than the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT). This asphalt tangle is notorious for tacking on hours to trips and should be avoided like that monster it is.
Ride the Tide: Speaking of transit, the HRT Tide is brand spanking new, and makes areas that were previously only car-friendly, now easily accessible for bikers and pedestrians. Look up the proximity of stations to your potential home to see if service extends to you.
Now go discover your new favorite water sport, introduce yourself to one of the locals (who are incredibly friendly, by the way) and if you’re feeling really arty, check out the Chrysler Museum of Art and/or the Virginia Opera. Look at you, being all cultured. Bien!
June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report. Norfolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norfolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Norfolk rents held steady over the past month
Norfolk rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norfolk stand at $798 for a one-bedroom apartment and $960 for a two-bedroom. Norfolk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Virginia
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norfolk, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
- Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Norfolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Norfolk, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Norfolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Norfolk's median two-bedroom rent of $960 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Norfolk.
- While Norfolk's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norfolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Norfolk.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Norfolk’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Norfolk renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Th...
Here’s how Norfolk ranks on:
Key findings in Norfolk include the following:
- Norfolk renters gave their city a B overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Norfolk were social life (A-) and recreational activities (B+).
- The areas of concern to Norfolk renters are jobs and career opportunities and safety and low crime rate, which both received D grades.
- Norfolk did relatively poorly compared to other Virginia cities, including Virginia Beach (A-), Arlington (A) and Alexandria (A).
- Norfolk did relatively poorly compared to other Southern cities, including Nashville, TN (A-), Charlotte, NC (A-) and Savannah, GA (B+).
- Norfolk earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Kansas City, MO (B), Atlanta, GA (B) and Portland, OR (B).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Great places to eat and lots of things to do. Friendly people. But traffic is terrible!" – Taylor L.
- "I love the parks and the options to go out and do things. But I’m unsatisfied with the cost of living." – Kelsey J.
- "The child-friendly activities offered in the area are wonderful. The traffic from the base is to be expected, but it can be frustrating." – Anon.
- "I love the downtown area of Norfolk, but the crime has overshadowed my perception of the city." – Kayla L.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.