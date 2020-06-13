Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

277 Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA

Downtown Norfolk
Bayview
East Ocean View
Wards Corner
Northside
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Bel - Aire
10 Units Available
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1017 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Downtown Norfolk
13 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$965
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
912 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East 21st Street Monticello
15 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,205
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
5 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,125
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1300 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Park Crescent
21 Units Available
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
East Ocean View
5 Units Available
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1120 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Downtown Norfolk
6 Units Available
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
Glenwood Park
28 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Sewells Gardens
2 Units Available
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
6084 sqft
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
$
Suburban
25 Units Available
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,237
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,037
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. TIMELESS ELEGANCE, LAVISHLY RESTORED.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Downtown Norfolk
14 Units Available
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
906 sqft
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
Wards Corner
5 Units Available
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Downtown Norfolk
17 Units Available
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,135
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1069 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,019
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. Signature Style in the City.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Brambleton
4 Units Available
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,020
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
East Ocean View
75 Units Available
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
When you move into Marina Villa Apartments your first task is to grab a drink and relax. Seriously! Let us make your lifestyle here a day at the beach. Retreat in our swimming pool and sundeck or take a short ride to the beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$990
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
North Shore
5 Units Available
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1011 sqft
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
South Camellia
12 Units Available
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and screened porches for privacy. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. Five minutes from Chastain Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Shadywood East
3 Units Available
Meadowood
6130 Edward St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-64 in Norfolk in newly built gated community. Convenient to Norfolk International as well as the bustling Downtown and Ocean View beaches. Dog- and cat-friendly with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
15 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1429 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

Median Rent in Norfolk

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Norfolk is $797, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $959.
Studio
$793
1 Bed
$797
2 Beds
$959
3+ Beds
$1,339
City GuideNorfolk
The "it girl" of the Hampton Roads, Norfolk's appeal is greater than the sum of its parts; but if we had to break it down, we'd say the fact that it has more waterfront property than a submarine, gorgeous Colonial buildings, and a primo selection of muy guapo men and women in uniform (home of the largest naval base in the world) are what make it irresistible.

Having trouble with Craigslist Norfolk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renting in Norfolk

A city that’s possibly more patriotic than Washington D.C., the Old Dominion’s favorite town retains our capital’s professional air, pricey rents and beautiful historic setting, but moves at a slower pace. Here’s what to keep in mind when you start exploring the Tidewater’s (our term of endearment) rental-universe.

Room with a View: Water equals money. In real estate, views command a premium price. However, your budget-conscious side can meet your beachy-dreams side if you look for a spot a few blocks inshore: here you’ll find lower rents, beautiful homes and a 5 minute walk to the waves.

Board for the Brass: For all you military men and women either transferring to Norfolk or already hunkered down here, consider giving Pilot Online (http://pilotonline.com/) a whirl. Aside from classified ads, it has military-specific information about the community.

Naval Station Norfolk: If you’re going to work at the base, live by the base. The station is situated on a peninsula connected to the rest of the city by the Hampton Boulevard bridge (boring, but important geographic details, we know). And this bridge could quite possibly become the bane of your existence if you have to make this looonnnggg commute every day.

Community, Borough, Enclave, Area, Parish…You Get the Idea

Is it a college town? A navy town? A vacation town? It’s sort of all of the above, nestled together in chunks of residential areas separated by artsy boulevards and seriously old-skool apartments, all kept free from the Southern heat by an ocean breeze. Sounds nice, right? Right.

Let’s Take this Party Downtown

Shiny new lofts! Condos! Nightlife! People in expensive designer clothes! It’s the modern downtown and Nofolk’s (with the notable exception that our skyscrapers simmer at about 15 stories) is much like those found across the country.

  • Downtown/Freemason: The Freemason hood, with its quaint brick sidewalks, is the perfect place to make your 20’s, or 30’s (or 40’s—we’re not judging!) dreams of having a Sex And The City lifestyle a reality. Not a grocery store in sight and tons of bustling young urban professionals.

  • The Ghent District: We’re not exaggerating at all when we say that The Ghent is everyone’s favorite neighborhood. The new pads (other parts of Norfolk can be on the shabby side) walkability, views and delicious restaurants make this the most coveted ‘hood in town—not to mention one of the most expensive.

Old Dominion University Neighborhoods:

Old Dominion University is the major economic player (after the military) in Norfolk, and it’s generated a handful of interesting neighborhoods around it. Students, families, retirees and even some blocks of college kids make it a diverse place to live. And, naturally, you can scoop up something by the water.

  • Larchmont/Edgewater: The word you’ll hear thrown around most often when people talk about the Larchmont Edgewater area is “charming”, and even though it’s a word used to describe just about anything (“Isn’t that fun-size Snickers so charming?”), here it’s appropriate. Located North of ODU, these areas have a healthy mix of college kids, peaceful streets, families and a genuinely friendly atmosphere.

  • Colonial Place/Riverview: A little further from ODU—and a little more affordable—this residential area isn’t especially pedestrian friendly, but it’s home to many younger families in the area that like inexpensive rent.

Naval Base Neighborhoods:

Again, wanting to avoid the wrath of Hampton Boulevard bridge traffic, look for a place to call your own on the peninsula if you’re working at the base. This takes all of the above areas off the table, but don’t sweat it—the base is surrounded by plenty of cool options.

  • Talbot Park/Ocean View: Little attention gets paid to the sleepy residential neighborhood of Talbot Park, but that—combined with relatively affordable prices and shady streets—might be exactly why it’s a great place for a family to call home. Ocean View is a boulevard that runs along the… wait for it… water! It has tons of new condos mixed in with some older bungalows and beach cottages.
All Things Considered

Last, but not least, a handful of useful information to arm yourself with before becoming native-Norfolk.

Retirees: Thanks to the amenities provided by the large military bases (commissaries, hospitals, etc.), Norfolk is home to a sizeable older population. When scoping out your new block and neighbors, consider things like: Could your get-togethers be considered particularly loud? Do you want children running around for your own kids to play with?

Don’t Hold Your Breath: There are hundreds of bridges, tunnels, and interstates connecting the Hampton Roads together (Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton and Newport News), but none will you come to dread more than the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT). This asphalt tangle is notorious for tacking on hours to trips and should be avoided like that monster it is.

Ride the Tide: Speaking of transit, the HRT Tide is brand spanking new, and makes areas that were previously only car-friendly, now easily accessible for bikers and pedestrians. Look up the proximity of stations to your potential home to see if service extends to you.

Now go discover your new favorite water sport, introduce yourself to one of the locals (who are incredibly friendly, by the way) and if you’re feeling really arty, check out the Chrysler Museum of Art and/or the Virginia Opera. Look at you, being all cultured. Bien!

June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report. Norfolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norfolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report. Norfolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norfolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Norfolk rents held steady over the past month

Norfolk rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norfolk stand at $798 for a one-bedroom apartment and $960 for a two-bedroom. Norfolk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norfolk, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Norfolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Norfolk, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Norfolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norfolk's median two-bedroom rent of $960 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Norfolk.
    • While Norfolk's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norfolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Norfolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Norfolk’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Norfolk renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List.

    View full Norfolk Renter Survey

    Here’s how Norfolk ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    B
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Norfolk’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Norfolk renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories near average scores."

    Key findings in Norfolk include the following:

    • Norfolk renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Norfolk were social life (A-) and recreational activities (B+).
    • The areas of concern to Norfolk renters are jobs and career opportunities and safety and low crime rate, which both received D grades.
    • Norfolk did relatively poorly compared to other Virginia cities, including Virginia Beach (A-), Arlington (A) and Alexandria (A).
    • Norfolk did relatively poorly compared to other Southern cities, including Nashville, TN (A-), Charlotte, NC (A-) and Savannah, GA (B+).
    • Norfolk earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Kansas City, MO (B), Atlanta, GA (B) and Portland, OR (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Great places to eat and lots of things to do. Friendly people. But traffic is terrible!" – Taylor L.
    • "I love the parks and the options to go out and do things. But I’m unsatisfied with the cost of living." – Kelsey J.
    • "The child-friendly activities offered in the area are wonderful. The traffic from the base is to be expected, but it can be frustrating." – Anon.
    • "I love the downtown area of Norfolk, but the crime has overshadowed my perception of the city." – Kayla L.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Norfolk?
    In Norfolk, the median rent is $793 for a studio, $797 for a 1-bedroom, $959 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,339 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Norfolk, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Norfolk?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Norfolk include Downtown Norfolk, Bayview, East Ocean View, Wards Corner, and Northside.
    How pet-friendly is Norfolk?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Norfolk received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Norfolk?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Norfolk received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Norfolk?
    Norfolk renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Norfolk did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Norfolk?
    Norfolk renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Norfolk did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Norfolk?
    Some of the colleges located in the Norfolk area include Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, Tidewater Community College, and Hampton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Norfolk?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norfolk from include Virginia Beach, Newport News, Chesapeake, Hampton, and Portsmouth.

