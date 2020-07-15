All apartments in Newport News
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Waverton Denbigh Village

14353 Deloice Cres · (760) 513-6485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA 23608
Warwick Lawns

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 401-3C · Avail. Aug 20

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit 601-2A · Avail. Oct 21

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402-1A · Avail. Sep 22

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 402-3A · Avail. Sep 8

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 601-3C · Avail. Sep 2

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waverton Denbigh Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
online portal
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Are you looking for a home that meets your lifestyle needs? Are you also looking for a perfect location and affordable prices? If so, Waverton Denbigh Village is for you!

Our luxury apartment community is conveniently located just off I-64 minutes from City Center at Oyster Point where you can enjoy shopping, fine dining and endless options for entertainment! We are also near Fort Eustis, Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport and Christopher Newport University!

When looking for your new home in Newport News, you will find none better than Waverton Denbigh Village. Call and schedule your personal tour today - we look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$650
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one time fee
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: No weight limit; Breed restrictions apply, so please call for more details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waverton Denbigh Village have any available units?
Waverton Denbigh Village has 7 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does Waverton Denbigh Village have?
Some of Waverton Denbigh Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waverton Denbigh Village currently offering any rent specials?
Waverton Denbigh Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waverton Denbigh Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Waverton Denbigh Village is pet friendly.
Does Waverton Denbigh Village offer parking?
Yes, Waverton Denbigh Village offers parking.
Does Waverton Denbigh Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waverton Denbigh Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waverton Denbigh Village have a pool?
Yes, Waverton Denbigh Village has a pool.
Does Waverton Denbigh Village have accessible units?
Yes, Waverton Denbigh Village has accessible units.
Does Waverton Denbigh Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waverton Denbigh Village has units with dishwashers.
