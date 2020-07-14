495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA 23601 Dutch Village
Price and availability
VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 481-10 · Avail. Aug 4
$850
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft
Unit 487-08 · Avail. Aug 22
$850
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft
Unit 489-19 · Avail. now
$850
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warwick Village.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind. Located within minutes of I-64, military installations such as Langley AFB, the shipyard, and Peninsula Town Center.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant, $50 per married couple
Deposit: $200 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $275 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Warwick Village have any available units?
Warwick Village has 3 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.