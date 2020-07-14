All apartments in Newport News
Find more places like
Warwick Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
Warwick Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Warwick Village

Open Now until 5pm
495 Nelson Dr · (757) 300-1096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
No Application Fees! Move in now and pay no application fee! Restrictions apply. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2020
Browse Similar Places
Newport News
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA 23601
Dutch Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 481-10 · Avail. Aug 4

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 487-08 · Avail. Aug 22

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 489-19 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warwick Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind. Located within minutes of I-64, military installations such as Langley AFB, the shipyard, and Peninsula Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant, $50 per married couple
Deposit: $200 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $275 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Warwick Village have any available units?
Warwick Village has 3 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does Warwick Village have?
Some of Warwick Village's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Warwick Village currently offering any rent specials?
Warwick Village is offering the following rent specials: No Application Fees! Move in now and pay no application fee! Restrictions apply. Offer ends Mar. 31, 2020
Is Warwick Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Warwick Village is pet friendly.
Does Warwick Village offer parking?
Yes, Warwick Village offers parking.
Does Warwick Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Warwick Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Warwick Village have a pool?
Yes, Warwick Village has a pool.
Does Warwick Village have accessible units?
No, Warwick Village does not have accessible units.
Does Warwick Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Warwick Village has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres
Newport News, VA 23608
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way
Newport News, VA 23602
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way
Newport News, VA 23608
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr
Newport News, VA 23606
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A
Newport News, VA 23601
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr
Newport News, VA 23605

Similar Pages

Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 BedroomsNewport News Apartments with PoolNewport News Pet Friendly PlacesNewport News Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAElizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VASandston, VAPrince George, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PalmerDeer ParkIvy FarmsWarwick LawnsDowntown Newport News

Apartments Near Colleges

Christopher Newport UniversityHampton UniversityCollege of William and MaryEastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University