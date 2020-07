Amenities

Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and only a minute from the Interstate. Without a commute and all that extra time, Liberty offers plenty of amenities to enjoy your new life. With a cutting-edge community room, billiards, resort style pool and 24 hour fitness center, we guarantee you the total living experience. Each Liberty apartment offers a spacious floor plan featuring brand new appliances including washers and dryers! Get Liberated. Get Liberty!