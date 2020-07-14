Kingstowne.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based upon approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one time non refundable pet fee (one pet); $450 one time non refundable pet fee (two pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply and has to be under 100lbs combined weight.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.