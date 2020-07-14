All apartments in Newport News
Kingstowne

500 Oscar Loop · (757) 347-5833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA 23606
Deer Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35A · Avail. now

$953

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 37B · Avail. now

$953

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 22A · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingstowne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Take a Virtual Tour Now!

Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances and a washer and dryer, our apartments-some with lofts-and townhomes provide you with the comfort, convenience and value that you’ve been looking for. Looking for that ideal location? A brief drive or walk will put you in the middle of the excitement at Marketplace at Tech Center, City Center or the Patrick Henry Mall area while easy access to i-64 puts all of Hampton Roads at your door. Come by for a tour of Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes. You’ll be glad you did.

Award Winning Drucker + Falk Management Team.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based upon approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one time non refundable pet fee (one pet); $450 one time non refundable pet fee (two pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply and has to be under 100lbs combined weight.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kingstowne have any available units?
Kingstowne has 3 units available starting at $953 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does Kingstowne have?
Some of Kingstowne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingstowne currently offering any rent specials?
Kingstowne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingstowne pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingstowne is pet friendly.
Does Kingstowne offer parking?
Yes, Kingstowne offers parking.
Does Kingstowne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kingstowne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingstowne have a pool?
Yes, Kingstowne has a pool.
Does Kingstowne have accessible units?
No, Kingstowne does not have accessible units.
Does Kingstowne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingstowne has units with dishwashers.

